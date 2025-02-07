Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Features Automatic Doors, Onboard WiFi, Aircraft-Like Design, 16 Coaches & More - Check BIG Updates

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to revolutionize long-distance travel with the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set, a state-of-the-art addition to the country's fastest-growing fleet, the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement. The dream of a world-class, high-speed sleeper train is now a reality as the first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set has successfully completed rigorous trials by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) on 15th January 2025 for five hundred forty kilometre distance in Mumbai- Ahmedabad section.

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai completed manufacturing of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train set last year on December 17, the Ministry said in its official statement. Within a fortnight the train was brought to Kota division and was successfully tested for short distances of 30 to 40 kilometres for three days in a row in the first week of last month, where it achieved comfortable travel experience at a high speed of 180 km per hour, the release added.

This achievement marks a significant leap in railway modernization, promising a seamless and luxurious travel experience for passengers. With a focus on comfort, speed, and cutting-edge technology, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are set to redefine the overnight journeys for masses in the days to come, it added.

Following the successful trial of the prototype, the production of nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is scheduled between April and December 2025. These trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travelers.

The statement further stated that to power this ambitious rollout, Indian Railways has placed a major order for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets on 17th December 2024. The order has been awarded to two leading Indian manufacturers, which is likely to be ready in 2 years time frame.

Looking ahead, full-scale production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets will commence in 2026-27, further strengthening India's self-reliance in railway technology, the release said.

These Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with features like automatic doors, ultra comfortable berths, on board WiFi & an aircraft-like design. Passengers in India are already enjoying reclining seats & world class travel experience through 136 Vande Bharat trains running across the country on the medium & short distances.

With the Vande Bharat Sleeper, passengers can expect a quieter, smoother, and more comfortable journey, equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features. Designed and built under the Make in India initiative, this train embodies India's engineering excellence and commitment to transforming rail travel, the Ministry's statement read.

As Indian Railways move forward with this transformative project, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set stands as a testament to the nation's vision of modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly transportation.

Further, the Railway Ministry's release added that the train has 16 coaches divided into three classes: AC 1st Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier, total capacity of 1,128 passengers.

It also has crash buffers, deformation tubes, fire barrier walls, automatic doors, cushioned berths, and onboard WiFi. Before the operationalisation of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) will issue a final certificate after analyzing the trial runs. The railway safety commissioner will evaluate the train at its maximum speed, the statement added.