Vande Bharat Train Ticket Booking On IRCTC Just 15 Minutes Before Departure On Select Routes; Here’s How To Book

Vande Bharat Ticket Booking Online On IRCTC: Booking train tickets can be challenging, especially during festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Holi, Diwali, Eid, or Independence Day. But now, that struggle is over. Indian Railways has introduced a new feature for Vande Bharat Express passengers that allows passengers to book tickets up to just 15 minutes on IRCTC before the train departs from your boarding station. Hence, no more extra hassle when starting your journey or returning home.

This new facility is especially useful for travelers making last-minute plans, made possible through recent upgrades to Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS). The initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience and streamline hassle-free current bookings at en route stations for Vande Bharat Express trains.

Currently, the last-minute booking option is available on select Vande Bharat routes under the Southern Railway zone, covering key destinations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The rollout may expand further based on passenger response. Notably, this real-time booking feature is presently available for eight trains.

How To Book Vande Bharat Train Tickets Online Just 15 Minutes Before Departure

Step 1: Open the IRCTC website or the IRCTC Rail Connect app and log in (or sign up for a new account).

Step 2: Enter your boarding station, destination and travel date, then choose Vande Bharat Express (you can book up to 15 minutes before departure from your boarding station).

Step 3: Check live seat availability, pick your preferred class — Executive or Chair Car — and confirm the boarding point.

Step 4: Complete the booking by paying online with your preferred payment method.

Step 5: Your e-ticket will be sent via SMS, email, and WhatsApp — keep it handy for boarding.

Adding further, Indian Railways has launched a new “Round Trip Package for Festival Rush” scheme, offering passengers a 20% discount on the base fare of the return journey. The offer applies to confirmed bookings for both onward and return travel, provided they are for the same passengers, travel class, and origin–destination pair.