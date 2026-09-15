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Varuna elevated corridor to cut travel time, ease congestion in UP

The reduction in travel time will improve traffic flow, reduce vehicle operating costs and support more efficient movement of both passengers and freight.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Varuna elevated corridor to cut travel time, ease congestion in UP
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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