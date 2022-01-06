Vistara announces anniversary sale, flight tickets at only Rs 977 - check prices

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) has announced a network-wide (domestic + international), anniversary-special sale for all three of its cabins, inviting travellers to book their 2022 travels in advance. The offers are part of Vistara's seventh anniversary celebrations. Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 6 January 2022 and ending 7 January 2022, for travel between 21 January 2022 and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

An advance purchase of at least 15 days is required to avail domestic sale fares for Economy and Premium Economy cabins, and of at least three days for Business Class. However, on international fares the advance purchase requirement doesn’t apply.

Vistara is offering an all-inclusive one-way fare starting Rs 977 for Economy, Rs 2677 for Premium Economy and Rs 9777 for Business Class. The lowest air fare is applicable on Jammu to Srinagar route at Rs 977 for Economy class and Rs 9,777 on business class. The lowest premium economy airfare is applicable on Delhi-Chandigarh or return at Rs 2,677.

On the international routes, flyers can opt for Vistara flights to Dubai as low as Rs 10,699 all-inclusive one-way fare. Delhi to Sharjah one way fare for Economy is Rs 10,599. Other prominent routes like Delhi to London is priced as low as Rs 27,699 for economy class, Rs 43,499 for premium Economy and Rs 90,299 for Business class.

