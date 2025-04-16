Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886796https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/water-taxis-to-start-soon-in-mumbai-maharashtra-govt-plans-to-develop-sea-routes-2886796.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

Water Taxis To Start Soon In Mumbai, Maharashtra Govt Plans To Develop Sea Routes

In a bid to decongest Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is planning to develop sea routes with water taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a state minister said.

|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 11:24 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Water Taxis To Start Soon In Mumbai, Maharashtra Govt Plans To Develop Sea Routes

Mumbai: In a bid to decongest Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is planning to develop sea routes with water taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a state minister said. A detailed project report (DPR) for this has been prepared, Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Tuesday.

'We have seen the success of Mumbai Metro. On those lines, we will be starting water taxis in the MMR. We have already identified eight to nine routes," he said. "We have the DPR and are speaking to international consultants," the minister said.

The government will also introduce 30-seater electric vessels from the Gateway of India to Alibaug and the Elephanta Island, he said. Rane said 15 vessels are being procured from Candela Cruise, a Swedish company, and two of them will arrive in August.

The vessels will reduce pollution and provide public transport service at affordable rates. It will be managed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, he said.

The existing wooden boats can continue to ply. Commuters will have a choice, like in the case of road transport service aggregators, the minister said.

Besides, a 'Ro-Ro (roll on-roll off) service facility will be provided from Mazgaon in Mumbai to Malvan in Sindhudurg district and it will cover the distance in four-and-a-half hours. The first service will start during the Ganpati festival (later this year), he said.

Jetties are being constructed in Ratnagiri, Vijaydurg and Malvan for the service, Rane added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK