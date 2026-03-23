West Asia Travel Update: Air India Express, Air India schedule 30 flights; Check suspended routes list, rebooking and refund options details

West Asia Travel Update: Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 30 flights to and from West Asia on March 23. This includes both scheduled and non-scheduled services, although some routes are still operating with limited capacity. Both airlines will continue regular flights to Jeddah, with a total of 10 flights between India and the city. Air India will operate return services from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India Express will connect Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru with Jeddah.

Adding further, Air India Express will operate four flights to and from Muscat, including routes from Delhi and Mumbai. It will also run four flights to Riyadh from Bengaluru and Kozhikode. The Air India group will also operate 12 non-scheduled flights between India and destinations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These flights will depend on slot availability and operational conditions. All required approvals have been obtained from Indian and local authorities.

In the UAE, special flights will operate to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Air India will run services between Delhi and Dubai. Air India Express will operate flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Abu Dhabi, and Mangaluru with Sharjah. There will be no flights to several destinations. These include Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain in the UAE, Salalah, Dammam, as well as Doha, Kuwait City and Tel Aviv. (Also Read: Air India new fitness rule for cabin crew from May 1: What is BMI rule, how to calculate, check ideal range and why it matters)

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Flights to North America, Europe, Australia and other regions will continue as per schedule. Passengers affected by suspended routes can rebook their tickets at no extra cost or opt for a full refund. Air India has advised travellers to visit its website or contact customer support for assistance.

Air India Express passengers, especially those travelling from UAE locations, can also rebook on other flights without additional charges. Rebooking is available through its WhatsApp service. The airline group said it is contacting affected passengers directly and may operate more special flights to West Asia depending on operational feasibility.

Furthermore, the flight operations at Dubai International Airport and other airports across the UAE continue despite rising tensions in the Middle East. While services are running on a limited schedule, passengers are advised to check the latest updates through official airline channels. Meanwhile, Indian carriers such as Air India and IndiGo have issued fresh travel advisories.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, is currently operating with partial disruptions and is not fully functional. Airports and airlines are regularly adjusting flight timings, routes and schedules, with passenger and crew safety remaining the top priority. (With IANS Inputs)