'Western Media Promoting Own Viewpoint...We Stand By Truth': Aviation Minister On Air India Crash

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Monday backed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) and added that the agency is unbiased in its investigation of the Air India plane crash.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Western Media Promoting Own Viewpoint...We Stand By Truth': Aviation Minister On Air India Crash

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Monday backed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) and added that the agency is unbiased in its investigation of the Air India plane crash. He also blasted the Western media, accusing them of promoting their own viewpoint over the tragic accident. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Minister raised concerns about biased narratives around the incident. He pointed out that some international reports appear to promote specific viewpoints, and stressed that India relies only on facts.

Lauding the AAIB, Naidu said that the agency is "unbiased". "I want to say to the country that AAIB has a thorough rule-based process and they are totally unbiased", the Union Minister said, adding that, "I have seen multiple articles not only by the Indian media but also by the Western media trying to promote their own viewpoint. The way we are seeing the investigation is through facts. We want to stand by the truth. And that will only be revealed when the investigation is complete."

A day earlier, on Sunday, Minister Naidu stressed that no comments should be made until the final investigation report is out. He emphasised the need to respect the formal investigation process. He said, "The data is here. The preliminary report has also been seen, but making any comments until the final report has come -- I don't think it is a good exercise on behalf of anyone. That's why we are also very cautious."

His remarks come amid reports, particularly Western media outlets, suggesting that pilot error was a factor in the incident. The crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 took place on June 12, just after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport, which led to the deaths of 260 people. The final investigation report is still pending.

