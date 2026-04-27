What an expressway! Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours; Rs 36,230 crore corridor has 3.5 km airstrip, traverses 12 districts - Inaugurates on...
Ganga Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway, an access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, on April 29 from Hardoi district.
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Ganga Expressway Details: Good news for residents of Uttar Pradesh, as the state is all set to receive a new expressway connecting the western, central, and eastern regions. Called the Ganga Expressway, the new access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 at around 11:30 AM from Hardoi district. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Let's take a closer look at the Ganga Expressway.
Ganga Expressway Length
The total length of the Ganga Expressway is 594 kilometres. It is a 6-lane, access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor that can be expanded to 8 lanes later.
Ganga Expressway Project Cost
The Ganga Expressway has been built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore. It marks a significant milestone in infrastructure development.
Ganga Expressway Connectivity
The expressway passes through a total of 12 districts: Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
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It will also connect to several other corridors, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway and the proposed extension from Meerut to Haridwar.
Ganga Expressway Travel Time
It is likely to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj to approximately 6 hours, which currently takes 10-12 hours.
Airstrip in Shahjahanpur
One of the key highlights of the Ganga Expressway is the 3.5 km-long emergency landing facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district, enhancing national security preparedness.
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Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Corridor
It is also expected to support economic growth with the development of the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Corridor over approximately 2,635 hectares across the 12 districts along the expressway. The project aims to cut logistics costs and make supply chains more efficient.
Better connectivity will help local farmers reach urban and export markets more easily. It will help improve their earnings. Along with this, the expressway is likely to boost tourism, open up new business opportunities and create jobs across the region.
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