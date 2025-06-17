New Delhi: Air India, a Tata Group airline, has been surrounded by woes since the June 12 fatal crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner near the Ahmedabad airport. At least six Air India flights, all Dreamliners, were cancelled on Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into the Ahmedabad crash.

Flights Cancelled On Tuesday

1. Air India Flight AI 143 from Delhi to Paris was cancelled after mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue.

2. Air India Flight AI 142 from Paris to Delhi has also been cancelled today.

3. Air India also scrapped the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Flight AI-159, citing the unavailability of the aircraft.

4. Air India flight AI-915, from Delhi to Dubai, has also been cancelled on Tuesday.

5. Another Air India flight, AI 153, from Delhi to Vienna was cancelled on 17 June, 2025.

6. An Air India flight AI 170, scheduled for departure from London to Amritsar on Tuesday, has also been terminated.

Additionally, an Air India Flight AI-180, San Francisco to Mumbai, ended its journey at Kolkata Airport early Tuesday due to a technical snag detected in one of its engines. An alternative flight was arranged for the passengers.