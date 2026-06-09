What is the Rahveer scheme? Rapido joins govt's road safety mission to help accident victims

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Rapido has partnered with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to help spread awareness about the government's Rahveer Scheme. The initiative aims to encourage people to assist road accident victims during the crucial "Golden Hour" after a crash, when timely help can make a major difference.

The partnership was announced in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, senior ministry officials and Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido.

Over 4 lakh people took the Rahveer pledge

According to Rapido, more than 4 lakh captains and users took the Rahveer pledge through its platform as part of the launch. The company said the initiative also resulted in a Guinness World Record. Rapido believes the participation highlights the scale of its network and the potential of mobility platforms to spread road safety awareness among a large number of people.

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What is the Rahveer scheme?

The Rahveer scheme has been introduced to encourage citizens to help road accident victims without fear or hesitation. The focus is on the 'Golden Hour', the first hour after an accident, when quick assistance can significantly improve survival and recovery chances. The scheme is part of the government's broader efforts to improve road safety and reduce fatalities across the country.

Gadkari highlights the importance of public participation

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said road safety is a shared responsibility and public participation plays a key role in saving lives. He added that the Rahveer scheme aims to encourage people to help accident victims promptly and appreciated Rapido for using its large captain network and technology platform to support the initiative.

Awareness Campaign Across 400+ Cities

Rapido said it will use its presence in more than 400 cities to spread awareness about the scheme. The campaign will include in-app education, digital engagement, social media outreach and on-ground activities.

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Aravind Sanka said Rapido's captains interact with millions of people every day, giving the company an opportunity to contribute to important social causes beyond mobility. He added that the strong response from captains reflects a shared commitment towards safer roads and responsible action during emergencies.

The company plans to integrate road-safety messaging across multiple consumer and captain touchpoints to build sustained awareness around the initiative.