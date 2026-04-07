Who is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO resigns from post; Know his role and journey

Air India CEO resignation: Air India on Tuesday confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, has resigned from his position. The airline said he will continue in the role until a successor is appointed.

The Tata Group-owned airline also announced that a committee has been formed to identify and appoint the next CEO in the coming months.

Who is Campbell Wilson?

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Campbell Wilson is a senior aviation executive who took charge as CEO and MD of Air India in 2022, after the airline returned to the Tata Group following privatisation. Before joining Air India, he served as the CEO of Scoot, a low-cost airline under Singapore Airlines.

He was brought in to lead Air India’s transformation and turnaround, focusing on improving operations, services, and overall efficiency.

Role in Air India

During his tenure, Wilson oversaw major changes at Air India. These included the merger of four Tata Group airlines, modernisation of systems, and upgrades in customer service standards.

The airline also expanded its fleet, adding around 100 new aircraft. Work on refurbishing older aircraft interiors has largely been completed, while new widebody aircraft with updated designs have started joining the fleet.

Resignation and transition plan

According to Air India, Wilson had informed Chairman N. Chandrasekaran about his plan to step down in 2026 as early as 2024. Since then, he has been working to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

He said the past four years have been focused on building a stronger foundation for the airline, including changes in workforce, culture, and operations.

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Chairman’s response

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran thanked Wilson for his leadership and contributions. He highlighted that the airline successfully handled multiple challenges during this period, including supply chain disruptions after Covid-19 and global uncertainties.

He added that Wilson and his team played a key role in aligning the organisation towards the goal of building a stronger and more modern Air India.

The airline is now expected to announce a new CEO in the coming months.