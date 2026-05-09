Why commercial planes never cross 1000 kmph - Explained

New Delhi: Have you ever sat inside a commercial plane, looked out of the window, and wondered — why does it feel like we are just slowly floating through the sky? Modern commercial jets cruise at around 880 to 965 kilometres per hour, which is fast, but not as fast as you might expect from today's technology. So if engineers can build rockets that go to space, why don't passenger planes simply fly faster? The answer is actually a beautiful mix of physics, money, and common sense.

The first big reason is the sound barrier. When a commercial plane comes close to the speed of sound, which is around 1234 kilometres per hour, the air no longer flows smoothly around its wings. Instead, shockwaves start forming, drag suddenly shoots up, and the aircraft becomes very unstable. Flying just below this limit is actually the safest and most efficient zone, which is exactly where airlines prefer to stay.

The second reason is fuel. Here, simple physics plays a cruel trick. Drag increases with the square of speed, meaning if you fly just 20% faster, fuel consumption does not rise by 20%, it explodes much more. Airlines have carefully found a sweet spot at around Mach 0.85 (around 1050 kilometres per hour), where speed and cost stay in perfect balance. For commercial flights, where airlines have to manage thousands of passengers and tight ticket prices, going faster simply burns too much money in the tank.

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The third reason is the engine itself. Standard turbofan engines used in commercial planes are built for subsonic flight, meaning below the speed of sound. To cross 965 kilometres per hour comfortably, you would need a completely different category of engines, which are far more expensive to build, maintain, and operate on a daily basis.

The fourth reason is heat and stress. At supersonic speeds, the friction between the air and the plane's body becomes so strong that the metal actually heats up and expands. The famous Concorde's aluminium skin used to stretch by several inches in mid-flight. Building commercial planes that can handle this kind of stress every single day, on hundreds of flights, is a massive engineering challenge.

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And finally, the fifth reason — money. The Concorde flew at twice the speed of sound (around 2470 kilometres per hour), but a single ticket cost around 10 lakh rupees in today's value. It was never profitable. Speed always has a price, and most passengers honestly do not want to pay that much just to reach an hour or two earlier.