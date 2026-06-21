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Why do vehicles have number plates; when and where this system first began?

Number plates were introduced to identify vehicles and improve road regulation. The system began in Europe and later spread across the world with structured laws.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:30 AM IST
Why do vehicles have number plates; when and where this system first began?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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