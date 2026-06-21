/Why do vehicles have number plates; when and where this system first began?

New Delhi: A video circulating online shows a car where a button on the steering wheel appears to change the number plate on demand. While the clip is circulating on social media, it also comes at a time when police action against fake and tampered number plates has intensified in several cities.
In Hyderabad, the police recently carried out ‘Operation Kavach’ and seized more than 2,100 vehicles fitted with fake or tampered registration plates. Officials said cases of number plate cloning, duplicate registrations and misuse of identical numbers on multiple vehicles were found during the large-scale drive.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that tampering with a registered vehicle number is a violation of traffic rules and warned that such offences can lead to criminal action. The enforcement push has led to questions about what a number plate actually represents and how this system began in the first place.
Under Section 41(6) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a registration number is an official identity given to a vehicle by the transport department. It is issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and serves as the legal identity of any motor vehicle operating on public roads in India.
The law also makes it mandatory that this number must be clearly displayed on both the front and rear of the vehicle. Section 39 of the Act states that driving a vehicle without a valid registration number is a punishable offence.
A standard Indian registration number follows a fixed pattern. Take “TN 06 AB 1234” for instance. The first two letters represent the state where the vehicle is registered. The next two digits point to the specific RTO or district office within that state. The alphabet series in the middle shows the sequence in which registrations were issued at that time. The final four digits are a unique number assigned to that vehicle, which is never repeated for another vehicle.
This system is now fully computerised, making duplication or manual manipulation far more difficult than before.
France became the first country to introduce legal vehicle identification plates. On August 14, 1893, the Paris police issued a rule requiring all vehicles to carry a plate for identification. The aim was to help track vehicles involved in road accidents or incidents where drivers fled the scene.
The order required every vehicle in Paris to display a plate carrying its number along with the owner’s name and address. Germany followed in 1896 with a nationwide system, while the Netherlands introduced a uniform national law in 1898 and become one of the earliest countries to standardise vehicle registration across a nation.
In the United States, New York passed a law in 1901 making license plates compulsory. However, initially, the government did not issue plates. Vehicle owners made their own by painting initials on leather or metal pieces. Official state-issued plates began in Massachusetts in 1903.
India introduced vehicle registration under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act of 1914 during the British era. However, records show that several provinces such as Bombay (1901), Bengal (1903), Madras (1907), Punjab (1907) and Burma (1906) had already introduced local vehicle registration rules before the national law came into force.
As vehicle numbers increased, the MV Act of 1939 brought a more structured system across the country. This law introduced standardised formats for registration numbers and also set basic rules for private and commercial vehicles.
The present structure used in India today comes from the MV Act, 1988, along with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989. It introduced uniform state codes and formalised how registration numbers are issued across the country.
Today’s system also includes colour coding rules. Private vehicles use white plates with black letters, commercial vehicles use yellow plates and electric vehicles use green plates. To prevent fraud and theft, the government has introduced High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) with laser-etched codes and chromium-based holograms.
In 2021, another system called the BH (Bharat Series) registration was launched for people whose jobs require frequent movement across states. This registration is valid throughout the country and removes the need for re-registration when a vehicle moves from one state to another. It also makes resale across states easier.
From a simple identification tool introduced in 19th-century Europe to a tightly regulated digital system today, number plates have come a long way. What started as a way to trace early motor cars has now become one of the most important elements of road discipline and vehicle tracking across the world.
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