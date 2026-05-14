Why has Air India cut flights on 29 international routes? Cancellations across several countries; full list here

New Delhi: Amid rising fuel costs, ongoing tensions in West Asia and continued airspace restrictions across several regions, Air India has announced an adjustment to its international flight schedule. The airline will reduce or temporarily suspend services on 29 international routes between June and August 2026. This is one of its largest network changes in recent months.

The airline said the move is aimed at maintaining operational stability, controlling costs and avoiding last-minute disruptions for passengers. In an official statement, the airline said, “Continuous airspace restrictions in certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations have affected the commercial viability of several services.”

Despite these changes, the airline has assured that it will continue operating more than 1,200 international flights every month across five continents.

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West Asia tensions pushing costs higher

The challenge for airlines has grown in recent months due to instability stemming from the Iran conflict and rising tension around the Strait of Hormuz. Nearly 20 percent of the world’s crude oil supply moves through this sea route, making it one of the most sensitive energy corridors across the world.

The situation has pushed crude oil prices higher, which in turn has made aviation turbine fuel more expensive. Airlines are also being forced to take longer routes to avoid restricted or unsafe airspace, adding to travel time and operational costs.

Industry experts say that this mix of higher fuel prices and uneven international travel demand has created a difficult operating environment for international carriers, including Air India.

North America routes see major adjustments

Several long-haul routes between India and North America have been impacted. Flights from Delhi to Chicago and Newark, along with Mumbai to New York (JFK), are among those affected.

Some routes have seen cuts. Delhi-San Francisco flights will reduce from 10 to 7 per week. Delhi-Toronto services will drop from 10 to 5 flights until July, before returning to daily operations in August. Delhi-Vancouver will also see a reduction from 7 to 5 weekly flights.

At the same time, there are a few increases. Mumbai-Newark services will be expanded from three weekly flights to a daily service, while Delhi-New York (JFK) will continue as a daily operation.

Europe, Australia and Asia also impacted

Air India has also adjusted several European routes. Delhi-Paris flights have been cut from 14 to 7 per week. Delhi-Copenhagen will reduce from 4 to 3, Delhi-Milan from 5 to 4, Delhi-Vienna and Delhi-Zurich from 4 to 3 each and Delhi-Rome from 4 to 3.

In Australia, both major routes have been reduced. Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney will now operate four flights per week each instead of 7.

In Asia and SAARC regions, multiple routes are also affected. These include Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka and Delhi-Malé, all seeing reduced operations.

Singapore services will be heavily impacted, with Delhi-Singapore dropping from 24 to 14 weekly flights and Mumbai-Singapore reducing from 14 to 7. Bangkok routes are also being scaled down, with Delhi-Bangkok reduced from 28 to 21 and Mumbai-Bangkok from 13 to 7.

Other Asian routes are also seeing changes, including Delhi-Kuala Lumpur reduced from 10 to 5, Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City from 7 to 4 and Delhi-Hanoi from 5 to 4.

Nepal operations will also see adjustments. Delhi-Kathmandu flights will be reduced from 42 to 28 in June, and further down to 21 during July and August.

In Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Delhi-Dhaka will be reduced from 7 to 4 flights, Mumbai-Colombo from 7 to 4, while Delhi-Colombo will see a smaller cut from 14 to 12.

Passenger support and refunds

Air India has said that passengers affected by cancellations or reduced services will be offered rebooking options on alternative flights, free date changes or full refunds depending on their preference.

The airline has also stated that it is working to ensure minimal inconvenience despite the schedule changes.

Financial pressure on the airline

Air India has been under financial strain. Reports suggest the airline posted losses of over Rs 22,000 crore in the previous financial year. In May as well, it had cut nearly 90 daily flights as part of operational adjustments.

The airline is also exploring additional cost-saving steps, including changes in in-flight meal options on domestic and short-haul routes and introducing separate charges for lounge access for certain premium passengers.

Govt appeal during international slowdown

The announcement also comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce non-essential foreign travel, adopt work-from-home practices where possible and increase use of virtual meetings.

The appeal was made as part of broader efforts to conserve foreign exchange during a period of world economic pressure.