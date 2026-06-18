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Will ethanol cut your mileage? What drivers need to know about E20, E85 and E100

A simple way to understand it is through percentage. Petrol with 10 percent ethanol is called E10, 20 percent is E20 and so on.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 01:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 01:28 AM IST
Will ethanol cut your mileage? What drivers need to know about E20, E85 and E100
Image Credit: Representational image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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