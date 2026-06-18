/Will ethanol cut your mileage? What drivers need to know about E20, E85 and E100

New Delhi: India’s move towards ethanol-blended fuel is moving faster than many motorists realise. Petrol pumps now sell fuel with higher ethanol content, carmakers are rolling out flex-fuel vehicles and terms such as E20, E85 and E100 are becoming part of everyday vocabulary. As the country moves further down this road, mileage, maintenance costs and vehicle compatibility have become major concerns for drivers.
Ethanol is a colourless form of ethyl alcohol with the chemical formula C2H5OH. It is produced mainly from sugarcane and maize and is blended with petrol to create different fuel types. A simple way to understand it is through percentage. Petrol with 10 percent ethanol is called E10, 20 percent is E20 and so on.
The government describes blending as a planned process rather than random mixing. Officials say the move helps reduce dependence on imported crude oil, which is paid for in dollars and supports farmers who supply sugarcane and maize.
According to official numbers, farmers have earned around Rs 1.58 lakh crore from ethanol production up to June 2026. The environmental angle is also part of the policy. Ethanol burns with lower visible smoke, and estimates suggest it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 61 percent compared to conventional petrol.
India began ethanol blending in a small way in 2014. From 1.5 percent, it moved to 10 percent by 2022 and then to 20 percent in 2023. The government has reached its E20 rollout across the country ahead of the earlier 2030 timeline. Most BS6 petrol vehicles today are considered compatible with E20 fuel, but not beyond that level.
When it comes to ethanol-blended fuel, mileage tends to dominate consumer concerns. It produces less energy than petrol, which means vehicles can run fewer kilometres on the same amount of fuel. The government’s estimate suggests a drop of around 2 to 6 percent in mileage for E20 fuel.
However, several users have reported higher reductions in real-world conditions, with some claiming drops between 30 and 50 percent. Engineers say modifications can help recover some of the lost mileage, but these technologies have not become common.
The E85 refers to fuel containing 85 percent ethanol. India officially launched E85 fuel on June 5, 2026. It is priced about Rs 20 per litre lower than regular E20 petrol.
Explaining the trade-off, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “E85 has advantages in certain situations. At the same time, its lower calorific value means engine power will be lower. However, the savings offered by its lower price more than compensate for that loss of power and energy.”
The E85 is not for regular petrol engines. Experts warn that using it in standard vehicles can lead to issues because ethanol absorbs moisture and can affect fuel lines, seals and engine components. This is also why fuel caps in modern vehicles mention the maximum ethanol tolerance.
Automakers have begun testing flex-fuel models. Hero MotoCorp introduced flex-fuel versions of Splendor and HF Deluxe, while Maruti Suzuki rolled out a flex-fuel WagonR. The price difference is not small, with the flex-fuel WagonR costing about Rs 86,000 more than its standard version.
Mechanics caution against it. High ethanol blends in engines not built for them can lead to corrosion and wear in fuel systems. Owners could face higher workshop bills if parts such as fuel lines, seals and tanks need replacement more often.
A short-lived online confusion suggested that insurance companies might reject claims involving the use of ethanol fuel. ICICI Lombard initially clarified in a blog that using fuel not approved for a vehicle could be treated as negligence.
However, the company later clarified that the type of fuel used in a vehicle has no bearing on insurance coverage. “Vehicle insurance covers emergencies such as accidents and theft. The type of fuel used in a vehicle does not affect that coverage,” it said.
The government also confirmed in August 2025 that ethanol use does not affect insurance validity.
The E100 refers to pure ethanol fuel. The government's ethanol plans now extend beyond blending. It is now preparing for vehicles that run on 100 percent ethanol.
Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari said the government has approved such vehicles, with companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and MG expected to launch E100-compatible models.
The cost of such fuel may be lower, but vehicle prices are expected to rise due to new technology requirements.
Ethanol production also brings its own resource concerns. One litre of ethanol can require around 3,000 litres of water, depending on the crop used. Maize is considered relatively less water-intensive compared to sugarcane, while rice and wheat-based ethanol production needs significantly more water.
As the E20 becomes common and the E85 and the E100 enter the market, ethanol is no longer a blending option at fuel stations. It is slowly becoming part of how India is planning its future transport system, from farm fields to fuel tanks.
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