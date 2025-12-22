Advertisement
WORLD’S FASTEST TRAIN

World’s Fastest Rail Network Can Take You From Delhi To Rishikesh In 45 Minutes Only – Discover Where This Marvel Is

China’s Xi’an–Yan’an high-speed rail is changing travel, cutting commute times and bringing unprecedented convenience to millions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 01:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
World’s Fastest Rail Network Can Take You From Delhi To Rishikesh In 45 Minutes Only – Discover Where This Marvel IsRepresentative image (Meta)

World’s Fastest Train: Social media is buzzing with stories of the world’s fastest rail networks, but one line stands out for its sheer speed and efficiency. Recently inaugurated, China’s Xi’an–Yan’an high-speed railway is changing rail travel and showing how advanced infrastructure can be.

The new line connects northern Shaanxi province with lightning-fast convenience, reducing travel times and transforming daily commutes. A viral video shows the sleek trains gliding along the tracks, capturing the excitement of locals witnessing the future of rail transport.

In practical terms, imagine a journey in India: this high-speed line could cover the distance between Delhi and Rishikesh in only 45 minutes.

According to AFP, the Xi’an–Yan’an route is part of the world’s largest high-speed rail network, stretching to nearly one-fifth of the earth’s circumference. The C9309 train on this line runs at an astonishing 350 kilometres per hour (217 miles per hour), surpassing Japan’s Shinkansen, whose maximum speed is 320 kilometres per hour (200 miles per hour).

Operations officially began on December 26, and the launch day saw locals lining up to experience the speed for themselves. For many passengers, the biggest benefit is time saved.

Journeys that once felt exhausting are now fast, smooth and far more accessible, giving travellers a glimpse of what modern and efficient rail travel can achieve.

With this network, China not only demonstrates its engineering prowess but also sets a new global benchmark in speed, efficiency and passenger convenience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

