World’s Most Powerful Hydrogen-Powered Train: India To Become Fifth Country After THESE Countries To Adopt Green Technology; Check Speed, Route, And Passenger Capacity

World’s Most Powerful Hydrogen-Powered Train: India's first hydrogen-powered train is likely to launch by Indian Railways after successfully clearing a major trial, in a push to cut greenhouse gas emissions and boost renewable energy use. Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on the social media site X (formerly twitter). With the introduction of hydrogen-powered trains, India has taken a significant step toward eco-friendly transportation. According to media reports, the country’s first hydrogen-fuelled train will be launched by March 31.

India To Become Fifth Country

Once it launch, India will become the fifth country after Germany, France, Sweden, and China to adopt this green technology. The first hydrogen-powered train service will be operational on the line that runs between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. According to Indian Railways, the new train would be the world's most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train, with the potential to transport 2,600 passengers. '

In a groundbreaking step towards sustainable transportation, the Ministry of Railways had allocated Rs 2,800 crore in 2023-24 to develop a fleet of 35 hydrogen fuel cell-based trains as part of India’s broader vision for clean energy transportation. Notably, this will mark India’s first zero-carbon emissions target by 2070 in the country. (Also Read: Noida To Delhi Airport In Just 20 Minutes! Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Open For Commuters; Check Key Cities Connected Across NCR)

India's First-Powered Hydrogen Train: Route, Speed And Passenger Capacity

The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-kilometer Jind–Sonipat route, reaching a top speed of 110 km/h, making it ideal for efficient short-distance travel. With a seating capacity of 2,638 passengers, it promises to serve a large number of commuters while promoting eco-friendly transportation. It is powered by a 1,200 HP engine, the train combines high performance with sustainability.