You can now buy THIS fuel for Rs 82 in Delhi; will it actually save you money?

New Delhi: You can now buy E85 fuel in Delhi for the first time. The government here has launched the fuel at a newly opened dispensing station at Pusa Road. It is the first step in the government's plan to expand E85 fuel availability across the country over the next two years.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the city’s first E85 dispensing station on Friday (June 5). The facility has been set up by the Indian Oil, and fuel sales have began immediately for vehicles that are compatible with the new blend.

The E85 has been priced at Rs 82.12 per litre in the national capital. It is Rs 20 cheaper than regular E20 petrol, which presently costs Rs 102.12 per litre. Premium XP95 petrol is even costlier at Rs 109.24 per litre. To help motorists distinguish between the two fuels, E85 dispensers will have separate branding and identification.

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The launch is part of the government's larger effort to increase the use of ethanol-blended fuels and encourage the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles in India. While the lower pump price may appear attractive, the overall running costs will depend on how efficiently vehicles use the fuel.

Lower price, but mileage matters

Industry estimates suggest that vehicles running on E85 can consume more fuel than comparable vehicles using E20 petrol. Vehicles running on E85 are likely to use more fuel because ethanol does not provide the same amount of energy as petrol. On an average, E85-compatible vehicles may be around 25 to 35 percent less fuel-efficient than equivalent E20 models.

Vehicle prices also play a role in the ownership equation. The recently launched E85-compliant Hero Splendor+ costs around Rs 6,000 more than the standard version. Buyers, therefore, have to weigh the lower fuel price against both the higher purchase cost and the possibility of increased fuel consumption.

A comparison with Brazil, one of the world's best-known flex-fuel markets, provides some context. There, the price difference between E100 ethanol and E27 fuel is roughly 36 percent. In India, the difference between E85 and E20 at present works out to about 20 percent.

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Hundreds of stations planned

The Delhi launch is only the first step in a much larger expansion programme. The government plans call for around 50 to 100 E85 dispensing stations to be established in the Delhi-NCR region and along the Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridor in the near future.

Officials are aiming to increase that number. By the end of 2026, around 500 E85 dispensing stations are expected to be operational. The longer-term target is even more ambitious, with plans for 5,000 E85 stations across major cities by the end of 2027.

The availability of fuel is expected to play an important role in encouraging manufacturers to bring more flex-fuel vehicles to the Indian market.

More flex-fuel vehicles expected

At present, only a limited number of vehicles in India can run on E85 fuel. One of them is the flex-fuel version of the Maruti Wagon R, although it is presently available only for commercial use.

Buyers will soon have more choices. Hero MotoCorp's E85-compatible Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are scheduled to reach customers from July.

Several other manufacturers have also been preparing for a flex-fuel future. Tata Motors has previously stated that it plans to introduce its first flex-fuel vehicle before the end of this year. Toyota, meanwhile, has showcased flex-fuel versions of the Innova Hycross on multiple occasions.

With fuel now available at the pump and more dispensing stations planned, the next phase of India's ethanol programme will depend on how fast vehicle makers expand their flex-fuel offerings and how consumers embrace the new option.