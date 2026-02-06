Zee real heroes awards: Aviation experts share their take on IndiGo crisis

Zee real heroes awards: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held at Fairmont Mumbai, bringing together prominent personalities from various fields to celebrate individuals who have made a meaningful impact on Indian society. The event recognised contributions across innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and the arts.

The day-long ceremony honoured the ‘Real Heroes of India’, highlighting stories of perseverance, courage and social responsibility. Leaders from politics, business and cinema attended the event to acknowledge individuals whose work has inspired change and positively influenced millions of lives. Over the years, the Zee Real Heroes Awards has grown into one of India’s respected platforms for recognising excellence across diverse sectors.

Now in its fourth edition, the awards have become known for celebrating individuals who demonstrate commitment, resilience and a vision for progress. The 2026 event continued this tradition, setting a benchmark in honouring people from all walks of life.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the event, aviation expert Jitendra Bhargava shared his views on challenges within India’s aviation sector, particularly in reference to the recently occurred IndiGo crisis. He said that whenever an airline has collapsed in the past, IndiGo has directly benefited. He pointed out that after the shutdown of Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways, IndiGo’s market share increased significantly. TV aviation expert Vipul Saxena was also present on the stage during the event.

Bhargava also raised concerns about employee working conditions, stating that there is considerable pressure on staff and that working hours are long. He described the IndiGo episode as a “bad chapter” and criticised the lack of timely intervention.

According to Bhargava, the government should have played a more active role, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) could have acted more decisively. He further said that imposing financial penalties alone is not an effective form of punishment and does not address deeper structural issues in the aviation industry.

Jitendra Bhargava and Vipul Saxena were honoured by 'Zee Samvad Real Heroes' award for their contributions to the aviation sector.