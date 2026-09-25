/Modern healthcare shift? Why thousands of overseas patients are heading to India for complex medical care

New Delhi: An Australian couple, Joshua Finlay and Tegan Durham, had travelled overseas for medical treatment when they began planning their next procedures. A year after visiting Turkey for plastic surgery, they needed a more extensive combination of dental and aesthetic work. This time, they chose India.
Their decision shows why India is attracting foreign patients seeking specialist medical care at a lower cost than they may face at home.
Their treatment and total trip cost around AUD 66,000 (Rs 45 lakh). About Rs 40 lakh went towards medical procedures, while the rest was spent on travel, accommodation and local arrangements.
Their decision was based on several factors, including access to specialists, treatment costs and the ability to complete several procedures during one planned medical trip.
Joshua underwent body contouring surgery and dental restoration. Tegan underwent breast revision surgery, body contouring and dental restoration. Their treatment ran from August 31 to October 11. They had dental procedures first at a hospital (Aesthetics Redefined) at Gurugram in Haryana, followed by surgery in September and time to recover.
The couple said they knew what medical travel involved. Their earlier experience in Turkey had given them an understanding of the process of travelling abroad for elective treatment.
India offered another option when they began planning their next procedures. The cost of treatment was one part of the decision. Access to doctors and the ability to coordinate several procedures also played a role.
According to doctors, the procedures included abdominoplasty, thigh lifts, breast revision surgery, brachioplasty, liposuction and dental treatment.
Private abdominoplasty in Australia can cost around AUD 22,000 to AUD 35,000 or more, depending on the provider and treatment requirements. The addition of other procedures can take the total cost much higher.
Joshua and Tegan's cosmetic and dental procedures were not covered by Australia's Medicare or private health insurance. Their earlier treatment in Turkey had also involved procedures outside their insurance coverage.
That made overseas treatment a practical option for the couple. India offered access to specialist care at a lower treatment cost, while allowing them to plan several procedures during the same trip.
Foreign patients come to India for more than cosmetic treatment. Many travel here for cancer care, orthopaedic treatment, neurology, fertility, dental care and other specialised treatments.
India's appeal comes from the combination of trained specialists, hospitals offering specialised treatment and comparatively lower costs in several areas of healthcare. The experience of individual foreign patients also plays a role in how India is viewed as a medical destination.
Patients travelling thousands of kilometres also have to manage several practical details around their treatment. Medical records have to be shared before arrival, consultations need to be scheduled, surgery and recovery need to fit into the travel plan and accommodation and transport also have to be organised.
This becomes more complicated when two patients are travelling together and undergoing several procedures.
India's medical tourism industry is estimated at around $12.32 billion in 2026. Government data has also recorded an increase in foreign medical arrivals, from 1.83 lakh in 2020 to 6.59 lakh in 2023. Provisional data for 2025 had crossed 4.5 lakh by November.
Overseas patients come to India for very different reasons. While some seek specialised treatment that may be expensive in their home countries, others look for procedures that are not covered by their insurance. Cost, specialist availability, hospital facilities and recovery support can all influence where they decide to travel.
The rising number of international patients has also created demand for services that help them manage the medical and travel sides of the trip together.
“We coordinated their treatment plan, consultations, travel and local arrangements. Josh and Tegan had been through international treatment once before, so they knew exactly what they were comparing us against,” said Aditya Oza, co-founder and CEO of CureMeAbroad, which made all arrangements for the couple.
India has attracted international patients for a range of treatments, including oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, fertility, dental care and aesthetic procedures.
The country's medical tourism industry is estimated at around $12.32 billion in 2026. Government data has also recorded an increase in foreign medical arrivals, from 1.83 lakh in 2020 to 6.59 lakh in 2023. Provisional data for 2025 had crossed 4.5 lakh by November.
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