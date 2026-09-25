Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health & Medicine
  • /Modern healthcare shift? Why thousands of overseas patients are heading to India for complex medical care

Modern healthcare shift? Why thousands of overseas patients are heading to India for complex medical care

An Australian couple's decision to undergo dental and cosmetic treatment in India shows how foreign patients are weighing specialist care, treatment costs and access to Indian hospitals when choosing where to seek medical care.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Modern healthcare shift? Why thousands of overseas patients are heading to India for complex medical care
Image Credit: (Representational image)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Locked iPhone, regret over cheating and parents protest: New angles surface in the IIT Bombay Suicide case
2
3
4
5