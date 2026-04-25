10 Must-Watch Al Pacino Movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Other OTT Platforms: The Godfather, Scarface, Heat and More

New Delhi: Al Pacino is one of the most loved American actors known for his intense performances on stage and commanding screen presence. He is often hailed as one of the finest actors in Hollywood with a career that has inspired generations of performers and filmmakers.

In a career spanning over five decades, he has been honoured with many accolades, including an Academy Award, two Tony Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards, achieving the Triple Crown of Acting. He has also received four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and many more.

Al Pacino emerged as a household name in the 1970s with iconic roles like Michael Corleone in The Godfather and a real-life whistleblower in Serpico.

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Here are 10 must-watch Al Pacino movies:

The Godfather (1972): This is widely regarded as one of the greatest films in cinema history. It stars Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son Michael. Pacino portrays the reluctant son who eventually takes over his family's crime empire.

The film went on to win three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Brando.

Where to watch: Available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Godfather Part II (1974): The sequel further tells the story of Michael’s expansion of the family business while also focusing on his father Vito’s rise in the early 20th century.

Where to watch: Stream it on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975): The film is a classic American biographical crime drama directed by Sidney Lumet. It revolves around the true story of a 1972 Brooklyn bank robbery. In the film, a man attempts to rob a bank to pay for his lover's operation but ends up taking hostages when the plan goes wrong.

Where to watch: Available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video or streaming on Netflix.

Heat (1995): Often hailed as a masterpiece of the crime genre, the film features the first on-screen collaboration between Pacino, as a dedicated detective, and Robert De Niro as a professional thief.

Where to watch: Watch it on Netflix or rent or purchase it on Amazon Prime Video.

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The Irishman (2019): Directed by Martin Scorsese, Pacino portrays labour union leader Jimmy Hoffa. The role earned him an Oscar nomination. The film is based on the 2004 non-fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt.

Where to watch: A Netflix Original.

Donnie Brasco (1997): Directed by Mike Newell, Pacino plays “Lefty” Ruggiero, a weary mob hitman who unknowingly mentors an undercover FBI agent, played by Johnny Depp.

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Scent of a Woman (1992): Directed by Martin Brest, this film earned Pacino his first Academy Award. He plays Frank Slade, a blind, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. The story follows Charlie Simms, played by Chris O'Donnell, a student who takes a job looking after him.

Where to watch: Available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Serpico (1973): Directed by Sidney Lumet, this is one of Pacino’s most acclaimed roles. The biographical crime drama is based on the true story of Frank Serpico, an honest cop who exposed corruption within the NYPD.

Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Devil's Advocate (1997): Starring Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves, this supernatural thriller sees Pacino as the head of a powerful law firm, while Reeves plays a lawyer who has never lost a case.

Scarface (1983): Written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma, Pacino plays Tony Montana. The film traces the rise and fall of a Cuban refugee who builds a drug empire in 1980s Miami.

Where to watch: Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.