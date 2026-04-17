Bhooth Bangla movie review: Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan? Asrani shines brightest in this horror-comedy clash

Directed by: Priyadarshan

Language: Hindi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar

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Runtime: 2 hours 45 mins

Rating: 4/5

VFX/Technical: Siddharth Priyadarshan

Bhooth Bangla movie review: One of the most anticipated films, Bhooth Bangla, starring an impressive ensemble cast, has finally arrived. Inevitably, comparisons with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise (parts 1, 2, and 3) have started pouring in. The big questions remain - should you watch it? Does it match up to the earlier films? And who comes out on top: Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan?

Where does one even begin? Akshay Kumar has long been a favourite for many, which naturally raised expectations as the original cast reunites for this fantasy comedy.

Bhooth Bangla storyline

Bhooth Bangla (2026) is a Hindi horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan that revolves around Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), who inherits an old ancestral mansion in Mangalpur. Despite warnings about a feared bride-snatching spirit named Vadhusur, he decides to convert the property into a wedding venue for his sister. What follows is a series of chaotic supernatural incidents, rooted in local legends, blending scares with humour as the situation quickly spirals out of control.

This film can be seen as a mix of two very different parts that shape the film’s overall experience: comedy and horror.

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Bhooth Bangla first half

The first half of the film is packed with strong comedic timing, the kind that makes you laugh out loud repeatedly without even realising it. The humour feels natural and effortless, driven mostly by situations and the way the actors respond to them rather than forced jokes. There is very little to no real horror in this portion, as the film clearly chooses to focus on entertainment and light-hearted chaos before the interval.

The main focus of the film naturally shifts towards the duo of Akshay Kumar and Asrani, who end up carrying a large part of the emotional and comedic weight of the story. The film feels noticeably different before and after Asrani’s presence, and that change is quite hard to ignore. There is also no real shocking or standout climax in the horror sense, which leaves the ending feeling a bit underwhelming.

Bhooth Bangla second half review

The shift from comedy to horror does happen quite abruptly. While the transition feels necessary for the story, it does come across as slightly stretched, and at times it feels like the film could have benefited from even more comedy in the second half to maintain balance. Mithila Palkar is genuinely amazing in her role, but she does feel slightly sidelined, and there are moments where one wishes her character had been given more screen presence and better styling to match her potential.

That said, the film still shines in many areas. Akshay Kumar is excellent throughout, and Asrani is simply lovely in every scene he appears in. Together, the Akshay–Asrani duo is one of the biggest highlights of the entire film, bringing warmth and effortless humour to the screen. The Akshay Kumar–Rajpal Yadav pairing also works really well, especially in situational comedy scenes, with Rajpal Yadav delivering his part with strong comic timing.

Across the board, the entire cast does a commendable job, whether it is Paresh Rawal or the supporting ensemble, including Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, and Rajpal Yadav; everyone adds something meaningful to the film in their own way.

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Bhool Bhulaiyaa Vs Bhooth Bangla

Of course, Bhooth Bangla carries a story that feels quite familiar in parts, but that’s almost expected when you bring back the original team in a modern setting. What stands out more is how the humour is updated—this time the jokes feel more contemporary, shaped for today’s audience, rather than sticking to the older style of the first version.

Akshay Kumar vs Kartika Aaryan

When it comes to Akshay Kumar vs Kartik Aaryan, it really comes down to two different eras of the same franchise. Akshay Kumar remains the OG, the King of this space, and there’s a certain nostalgia and command he brings that is hard to replace. That said, there is absolutely no disrespect to Kartik Aaryan, who has carried the newer films in his own style and made the role his own in a different way.

In the end, it’s less about who is better and more about how both actors represent different phases of the franchise, with Akshay bringing the legacy.

In the end, Bhooth Bangla becomes a film that can appeal to both sides. If you enjoy comedy, there is plenty here to keep you entertained. If you enjoy horror, there is enough in the second half to engage you as well. However, there is no real middle ground; the film clearly leans into both genres separately rather than blending them smoothly.