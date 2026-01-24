Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010002https://zeenews.india.com/movies/border-2-box-office-day-1-sunny-deol-starrer-beats-dhurandhar-opening-collection-earns-3010002.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2 Box Office Day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer beats Dhurandhar opening collection, earns...
BORDER 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Border 2 Box Office Day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer beats Dhurandhar opening collection, earns...

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic has made its theatrical debut and is already generating strong buzz at the box office - Here's how much it garnered at the box office.

 

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Border 2 Box Office Day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer beats Dhurandhar opening collection, earns...(Image: Instagram)

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The much-awaited war drama Border 2, one of the biggest releases of 2026, hit theatres on January 23 and opened to massive fanfare. From early morning shows, cinemas witnessed packed houses as audiences flocked to catch the first day, first show of the film.

Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally charged film promises high-octane action, patriotism, and drama.

Also Read | Border 2 movie review: Emotion-driven patriotism carries this lengthy yet impactful war drama

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Border 2 Day 1 Box Office Numbers

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected an impressive Rs 30 crore on its opening day. The film stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles, with Sunny Deol once again leading the charge in a powerful avatar.

Beats Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Opening

With its strong start, Border 2 has already surpassed the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had debuted with Rs 28 crore. 

Also Read | Border 2 Review highlights: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan’s war drama roars in theatres; earns Rs 5 crore from morning shows

Given the current trend, Border 2 is expected to comfortably cross Rs 300 crore at the box office, with strong potential to even touch the Rs 500 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Apart from Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the film also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh as the female leads. The film further boasts a massive ensemble including Varun Dhawan, adding to its box office appeal.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 will not receive a theatrical release in Gulf countries, similar to the recently released Dhurandhar. The film will reportedly not release in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Donald Trump
Why India kept distance from Trump’s Gaza Peace Board: DNA Analysis
disability certificate
UP man cuts off foot for disability certificate to get into MBBS with NEET
Sheikh Hasina
‘Edge of an abyss’: Sheikh Hasina raises alarm over Bangladesh’s condition
India Republic Day
Khalistani Groups and ISI uneasy over top EU Leaders' visit to India: Report
Indian Ocean
Spain joins IPOI: Strategic partner synergies in the Indian Ocean
Bangladesh
Leaked Audio: US diplomat woos Jamaat, Yunus; talks of disintegration of BNP
PM Modi
Andaman and Nicobar’s role in freedom struggle neglected: PM Modi
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann govt implements Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
J&K news
J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district
Technology
WEF 2026: India emerges as major AI force backed by reforms, digital infra