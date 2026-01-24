Border 2 Box Office Day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer beats Dhurandhar opening collection, earns...

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The much-awaited war drama Border 2, one of the biggest releases of 2026, hit theatres on January 23 and opened to massive fanfare. From early morning shows, cinemas witnessed packed houses as audiences flocked to catch the first day, first show of the film.

Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally charged film promises high-octane action, patriotism, and drama.

Also Read | Border 2 movie review: Emotion-driven patriotism carries this lengthy yet impactful war drama

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Border 2 Day 1 Box Office Numbers

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected an impressive Rs 30 crore on its opening day. The film stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles, with Sunny Deol once again leading the charge in a powerful avatar.

Beats Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Opening

With its strong start, Border 2 has already surpassed the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had debuted with Rs 28 crore.

Also Read | Border 2 Review highlights: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan’s war drama roars in theatres; earns Rs 5 crore from morning shows

Given the current trend, Border 2 is expected to comfortably cross Rs 300 crore at the box office, with strong potential to even touch the Rs 500 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Apart from Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the film also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh as the female leads. The film further boasts a massive ensemble including Varun Dhawan, adding to its box office appeal.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 will not receive a theatrical release in Gulf countries, similar to the recently released Dhurandhar. The film will reportedly not release in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.