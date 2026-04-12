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NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Dacoit’ box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur starrer shows steady growth despite ‘Dhurandhar 2’ clash
DACOIT

‘Dacoit’ box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur starrer shows steady growth despite ‘Dhurandhar 2’ clash

Dacoit: A Love Story is a recent Indian romantic action thriller released on 10 April 2026. 

|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘Dacoit’ box office collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur starrer shows steady growth despite ‘Dhurandhar 2’ clash(Source: Movie Poster)

Dacoit box office collection Day 2: Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha hit theatres on April 10 amid massive anticipation. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer has taken a promising start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit collected Rs 6.60 crore on its second day of release. The film had opened at Rs 6.55 crore on Day 1, taking its total collection to Rs 13.15 crore so far.

The film is facing a major clash from Dhurandhar 2, which has emerged as a historic blockbuster. The film’s worldwide gross has crossed Rs 1,691 crore as of Day 24, including over Rs 1,279 crore in India and Rs 411 crore overseas.

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About Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha (2026) is a Telugu action-thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, weaving an intense romance that spirals into betrayal, revenge, and crime.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film follows Hari (Adivi Sesh), whose life is shattered after a deeply personal betrayal by Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur), further complicated by social and caste tensions. Forced onto a darker path, Hari transforms into a fugitive driven by vengeance.

Adivi Sesh portrays a rugged, emotionally charged character, while Mrunal Thakur anchors the story’s emotional core. Anurag Kashyap appears as a relentless inspector, intensifying the film’s high-stakes narrative.

The film is being appreciated for its intense action drama and the romance at its core. The ensemble cast, featuring Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Zayn Marie Khan, and others, has also left a strong impression with their performances.

Audience response to the fresh pairing of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur has been particularly positive, with the music further adding to the film’s appeal.

With strong word of mouth, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is expected to witness growth over the weekend and emerge as a preferred theatrical pick for moviegoers.

The film had a grand pan-India theatrical release on April 10, 2026.

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