DEVA

Deva Starring Shahid Kapoor Trends in 20+ Countries On Netflix

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller Deva Dominates Netflix Charts Across the Globe

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2025, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Deva Starring Shahid Kapoor Trends in 20+ Countries On Netflix Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, was released in January and is now streaming on Netflix after a successful theatrical run. The film has become a global favorite, not only dominating viewership in India but also gaining immense popularity worldwide. In the week ending April 6, Deva spent its second consecutive week on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English Films Chart, garnering 4.5 million views during the week and a total of 7.3 million views overall. 

The film is trending in 20 countries on Netflix, ranking #1 in India, Pakistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Qatar, Oman, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and more—showcasing how audiences worldwide are loving every bit of this action-packed thriller.

Deva is a gripping action-thriller starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role as a rebellious and sharp cop who finds himself entangled in a high-stakes investigation. The story follows his battle against a powerful system while confronting personal demons. 

The film also features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, along with Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key roles. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for his work in Malayalam cinema, Deva is Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

