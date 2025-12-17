Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996707https://zeenews.india.com/movies/dhurandhar-memes-explode-online-no-akshaye-khanna-ranveer-singh-were-hurt-in-this-day-1-as-a-spy-in-pakistan-what-is-it-why-is-this-trending-2996707.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Memes Explode Online, No Akshaye Khanna & Ranveer Singh Were Hurt In This! Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan - What Is It & Why Is This Trending?
DHURANDHAR MEMES

Dhurandhar Memes Explode Online, No Akshaye Khanna & Ranveer Singh Were Hurt In This! 'Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan' - What Is It & Why Is This Trending?

Dhurandhar Memes, Jokes: The film has amassed an impressive Rs 588 crore in worldwide gross collections within just 11 days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhurandhar Memes Explode Online, No Akshaye Khanna & Ranveer Singh Were Hurt In This! 'Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan' - What Is It & Why Is This Trending?Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the Box Office and rightly so! The actioner has left fans happy, critics divided over screenplay and storyline and social media in love with Akshaye Khanna. Netizens are having a field day ever since Dhurandhar hit the screens. Adding to the buzz, many memes and jokes have exploded social media with some really hilarious comic sketches and reels. 

'Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan' - Why Is This Trending?

Several digital content creators and influencers have jumped on to the Dhurandhar trend and made ''Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan' go crazy viral on social media with funny videos on it. The internet is full of such witty and funny memes. Take a look at some here: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhruv & Shyam (@funcho)

Many are dressing up as Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh) and sharing their comic videos as their 'first day in Pakistan as a RAW agent' with hilarious desi twists added. Also, don't forget to dance to the tunes of Flipperachi’s FA9LA, which has got not just Akshaye Khanna grooving but the entire nation re-creating the moves.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar has amassed an impressive Rs 588 crore in worldwide gross collections within just 11 days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The actioner is now all set to breach the Rs 600 crore mark globally. The Aditya Dhar directorial is on course to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, both in India and globally.

It is also the only film (with 100+ crore opening weekend) to score a jump in the second weekend.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, after the tasting the stupendous success with Dhurandhar, the makers dropped the cliffhanger climax, confirming that there will be a part 2 to the film. Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens in March 2026 and that has kept the momentum going among viewers.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Venezuela Tensions
Trump Pushes Venezuela To Edge: US Strikes Three Boats At Sea - What's His Aim
electronics
Best Solo Microwave Ovens for Quick, Easy, and Healthy Home Cooking
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces for Women That Add Meaning to Everyday Style
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Fallout: US F-16 Repair Package Reveals Pakistan’s Real Dama
PM Modi Ethiopia visit
Ethiopian PM Drives PM Modi To Science Museum In Unique Diplomatic Gesture
Women's fashion
Bodycon Dresses That Redefine Confidence and Everyday Glamour
gold plated earrings
Gold-Plated Earrings to Elevate Your Festive and Everyday Style
Maharashtra
NCP Favours Contesting BMC Polls As Mahayuti Partner; Claims 50 Seats
Pakistan
How Fear Reshaped Pakistan’s Peoples Party — & Hollowed Out The Bhutto Legacy
SC ruling
‘Ceased To Exist In Reality’: SC Dissolves 25-Year-Old Marriage