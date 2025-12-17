Dhurandhar Memes Explode Online, No Akshaye Khanna & Ranveer Singh Were Hurt In This! 'Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan' - What Is It & Why Is This Trending?

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the Box Office and rightly so! The actioner has left fans happy, critics divided over screenplay and storyline and social media in love with Akshaye Khanna. Netizens are having a field day ever since Dhurandhar hit the screens. Adding to the buzz, many memes and jokes have exploded social media with some really hilarious comic sketches and reels.

'Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan' - Why Is This Trending?

Several digital content creators and influencers have jumped on to the Dhurandhar trend and made ''Day 1 As A Spy In Pakistan' go crazy viral on social media with funny videos on it. The internet is full of such witty and funny memes. Take a look at some here:

"My first day as RAW agent in Pakistan" Hilarious memes..



1. pic.twitter.com/E3U9GoXVqw — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) December 14, 2025

Many are dressing up as Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh) and sharing their comic videos as their 'first day in Pakistan as a RAW agent' with hilarious desi twists added. Also, don't forget to dance to the tunes of Flipperachi’s FA9LA, which has got not just Akshaye Khanna grooving but the entire nation re-creating the moves.

Dhurandhar has amassed an impressive Rs 588 crore in worldwide gross collections within just 11 days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The actioner is now all set to breach the Rs 600 crore mark globally. The Aditya Dhar directorial is on course to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, both in India and globally.

It is also the only film (with 100+ crore opening weekend) to score a jump in the second weekend.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, after the tasting the stupendous success with Dhurandhar, the makers dropped the cliffhanger climax, confirming that there will be a part 2 to the film. Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens in March 2026 and that has kept the momentum going among viewers.