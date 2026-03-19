Dhurandhar: The Revenge movie review: Bigger, darker, bloodier, but does Ranveer Singh’s sequel beat the first part?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review: After a long wait, Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally stormed into theatres, just like Ranveer Singh does from the very first frame.

Without diving into spoilers, the second installment of Aditya Dhar’s directorial takes a deeper, more emotional turn. It focuses on the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and finally unveils the trauma that shaped him.

From the opening sequence itself, Ranveer Singh conveys, just through his eyes, why the film carries the tagline “Hosla, Eendhan, Badla.” The very first fight scene, elevated by a powerful background score, sets the tone for what follows. It is easily one of the most gripping and impactful moments in the film, pulling you straight into its intense, high-stakes world.

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While the first half draws inspiration from several real-life incidents, from the IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, the second half takes the story forward with more action, twists, and turns.

How Was the Performance by the Cast?

Much like the first part, the ensemble in Dhurandhar: The Revenge delivers a solid and convincing performance across the board.

Ranveer Singh goes all in, tapping into an even more intense “beast mode” than before. What stands out is how he balances that aggression with restraint, making Jaskirat Singh Rangi feel both powerful and emotionally scarred.

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal gets a more layered and impactful arc this time. He fully owns the antagonist’s space. By the end, you genuinely despise his character, which is always a win for an actor in a negative role.

R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal keeps things understated and real. His calm and subtle performance adds depth to a character inspired by real-life events, making it both believable and engaging.

Sanjay Dutt, as S.P. Choudhary Aslam, is menacing as ever. He commands attention in every scene with his strong screen presence.

On the lighter side, Rakesh Bedi is a standout. His comic timing offers brief but effective relief and ensures his scenes leave an impression every time he appears on screen.

Actors like Gaurav Gera as Mohammad Aalam, Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch, and Sara Arjun as Yalina may have limited screen time in this installment, but they remain convincing and contribute meaningfully to the narrative.

Additionally, Manav Gohil and Mustafa Ahmed bring a strong on-screen presence, making their roles felt despite shorter arcs.

The casting for characters inspired by real-life figures is also on point, from Salim Siddiqui as Atif Ahmed to Mashhoor Amrohi as Nawab Shafiq.

What Stands Out?

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar universe continues to feel truly one of a kind in Indian cinema. Backed by sharp direction and striking cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha, the film stands tall not just for its scale, but for how tightly it holds your attention.

From the very beginning, the narrative keeps you on the edge of your seat with constant twists and turns. It intensifies with every chapter, building tension and leaving you curious about what comes next. The film seamlessly shifts between past and present, making the storytelling more layered and emotionally engaging. Even the action sequences, though brutal, feel grounded and never overly dependent on VFX.

Another major highlight is the interval hook. It is perfectly timed and impactful, delivering strongly while also setting up the second half with higher stakes. With patriotic and emotionally charged dialogues, adrenaline-pumping sequences, and heroic moments, the film comfortably fits into the category of a classic mass entertainer.

What Doesn’t Work?

Despite its strengths, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not without its flaws.

While the music is impactful, the background score does not quite match the intensity or memorability of the first installment. The film’s length is another concern. Certain portions feel stretched, with a few sequences leaning towards a slower pace.

The violence is also dialed up significantly this time. While it adds to the film’s gritty tone, some scenes are extremely graphic and may feel uncomfortable, especially for those sensitive to gore.

The dialogues, though powerful and mass-appealing, occasionally lean heavily into hyper-masculine themes. Lines like “hum mard hain, humara dharam hai ladna” aim to evoke intensity and heroism but can also come across as reinforcing a more traditional, one-dimensional idea of masculinity.

Is Dhurandhar 2 Better Than the First Part?

Both parts are equally engrossing in their own ways. Audiences walked into theatres with high expectations after the first installment, and the sequel largely lives up to that hype.

However, when compared closely, the first part still holds a slight edge. It had a more impactful background score, a stronger and more memorable antagonist presence like Rehman Dakiat, and a sharper sense of realism. Aditya Dhar had effectively woven real-life audio and visual elements into the narrative, which added to its authenticity. Despite its length, the first film rarely felt like it was losing momentum.

The second installment, while slightly less tight in comparison, succeeds in taking the story forward in a meaningful way. It deepens Jaskirat’s journey, provides a fitting and respectful closure to his story, and answers several lingering questions, while also delivering unexpected appearances and twists.

Overall, both films remain highly engaging and gripping, offering an experience viewers would definitely want to be a part of.