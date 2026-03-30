Dhurandhar Vs Dhurandhar 2 IMDb rating: Check which one of the Ranveer Singh-starrer beats the other

Dhurandhar vs Dhurandhar: The Revenge IMDb rating: Dhurandhar (2025), directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, hit the big screens to a strong response and quickly turned into a box office success. The espionage thriller drew audiences with its gripping storyline and high-octane action, establishing itself as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Dhurandhar (2025) Box Office Collection and Storyline

The film opened well and maintained steady momentum through its first week. On Day 1, it earned Rs 33.60Cr gross (Rs 28.00Cr net) with 14,057 shows at 30 percent occupancy. Collections rose over the weekend, peaking on Day 3 with Rs 51.60Cr gross (Rs 43.00Cr net) and 46 percent occupancy. The weekday numbers remained stable, with daily gross figures hovering around Rs 27–32Cr, reflecting consistent audience interest.

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The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover agent navigating dangerous missions across borders. Packed with suspense, action and emotional depth, the film traces his journey through high-risk operations and personal conflicts.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection and Storyline

Building on the success of the first film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (2026) released on a much bigger scale and delivered record-breaking numbers at the box office. The sequel opened with a massive Rs 51.60Cr gross on Day 0, followed by Rs 121.03Cr on Day 1. Over the weekend, collections surged further, crossing Rs 135Cr on Day 3 and Rs 137.43Cr on Day 4, with occupancy touching over 70 per cent. Even during weekdays, the film maintained strong numbers, consistently earning between Rs 58Cr and Rs 77Cr gross.

Dhurandhar Vs Dhurandhar 2 IMDb rating

When it comes to audience ratings, Dhurandhar holds an impressive 8.3/10 on IMDb, while Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge edges ahead with an even higher 8.6/10, making it the better-rated film among viewers.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he undertakes even more intense undercover operations in Pakistan. With a runtime of nearly 3 hours and 55 minutes, the film stands among the longest Indian releases, offering a detailed and expansive narrative.