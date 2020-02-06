Entertainment News: Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trends well at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's latest rom-com 'Jawaani Jaaneman' did open to rave reviews but somehow it didn't translate into great figures at the Box Office. The film by Nitin Kakkar has managed to rake in Rs 18 crore at the domestic markets so far.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman stays at similar levels on weekdays... Should continue to trend well at metros in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr. Total: ₹ 18.66 cr. #India biz.

#JawaaniJaaneman stays at similar levels on weekdays... Should continue to trend well at metros in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr. Total: ₹ 18.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2020

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her act on the silver screen.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

The movie looks like a perfect entertainer for multiplex audiences. It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.