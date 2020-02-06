Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' earns Rs 70 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town young guns, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' has earned Rs 70 crore at the Box Office so far. The movie was expected to be a money spinner at the ticket counters yet a fierce competition from period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' affected its business.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 70.21 cr. #India biz.

The movie has been hailed as the first 3D dance film ever made in the country. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi play pivotal parts in the entertainer. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's huge success affected 'Street Dancer 3D' business at the ticket counters.