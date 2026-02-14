Advertisement
TU YAA MAIN

Filmmaker Karan Johar calls Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ a ‘traumatising’ survival thriller

Karan Johar hails Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s survival thriller ‘Tu Yaa Main’ as a heart-pounding, traumatising ride that left him still stressed long after the credits.

|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Source: ANI
Filmmaker Karan Johar calls Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ a ‘traumatising’ survival thriller(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar can't stop praising Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller 'Tu Yaa Main'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar posted a long note, describing the film as "traumatising (in the best way possible)".

"NO CARDIO NEEDED! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising (in the best way possible) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again.... NEVER! And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine.. take them to watch #tuyamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!!

Noting that he was left in "stress" after watching the film, Karan added, "I am still stressed and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me (I am dramatic I know but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds)"

The filmmaker went on to give a shoutout to director Bejoy Nambiar, producer Aanand L Rai, and the lead actors Shanaya and Gourav.

Also Read | Tu yaa main movie X review: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav`s thriller yay or nay?

"Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence.... @shanayakapoor02 so proud of your choices and for your assured, hugely convincing performance and playing Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity ( when the going gets scary and relentless) to perfection! Love you! @gouravadarsh you are JUST BRILLIANT as the Gullly boy and as the traumatised victim of the croc attack! I felt every inch of your FEAR!!!" he continued.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, 'Tu Yaa Main' is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.

The film opened in theatres on February 13.

