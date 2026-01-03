Ikkis Day 2 Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda-Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore

New Delhi: Director Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, hit cinemas on January 1, 2026. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles. Notably, it marks posthumous screen appearances for veterans Dharmendra and Asrani.

Film’s Storyline

Ikkis centres on the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his comrades.

Box Office Performance

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Ikkis opened to a decent response at the box office, collecting Rs 7 crore on its first day of release, Thursday, January 1, 2026. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.94% across theatres, reflecting a steady turnout despite the post-holiday period. Early estimates indicate that the film earned an additional Rs 3.50 crore on its second day, pushing the cumulative total to around Rs 10.50 crore.

Tribute to Dharmendra

A day before the release, Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legend. Sharing the film’s poster on Instagram, they wrote:

"Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute - his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does - forever."

Earlier in December, a special screening of Ikkis was held in the capital, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During the event, he interacted with the film’s lead actors, Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, and honored the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life at the age of 21 during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.