New Delhi: Before you start jumping the gun and think it's the most iconic Sholay or any other cult film of Indian cinema, let's burst your bubble. The film is none other than 'Sooryavansham'. Yes, peeps...that's the film it is. The 1999 release has been directed by EVV Satyanarayana, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles, with late actress Soundarya in her only Hindi film ever in lead roles.

Sooryavansham Cast

Besides Big B and late Soundarya, it also starred Jayasudha, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan in pivotal parts. Sooryavansham happens to be the remake of the 1997 Tamil-language film Surya Vamsam, telling the tale of a traditional father and his illiterate yet obedient son. The film follows their tense relationship and shows how the strict patriarchy causes a drift between them.

Sooryavansham Bombed At Box Office

Sooryavansham flopped miserably at the box office however, earned its cult status after it premiered on satellite television. The film’s dialogues and scenes have been used umpteen times for spoofs and memes by fans on social media, remember the zehar ki kheer?

Amitabh Bachchan once in an interview opened up on Sooryavansham's debacle at the ticket counters and said, "The film was not well received when it was released. But over the years, it has become one of my most viewed films. If we knew the answer to why something works and doesn’t work, we would be making only blockbusters."

From Biggest Flop To Most Viewed Film

Sooryavansham was uploaded on YouTube channels by Goldmines Entertainment which collectively garnered 701 million views. Including other platforms, the film is estimated to have around 100 crore views, as per Bollywoodlife report.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 7 crore and raked in Rs 12.65 crore at the Box Office. It sold only 40 lakh tickets in India upon release but gained a massive hold upon its television telecast by Sony MAX where it was repeatedly aired.

The film is now also available on Amazon Prime Video, garnering additional views from the platform.

