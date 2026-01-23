Border 2 Movie Review LIVE: Sunny Deol Floors Critics, Fans Call Him 'Hindustan Ka Asli King'!
Border 2 Movie Review LIVE: A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, it features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.
Trending Photos
Border 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: The much-awaited movie of this year, Border 2 has opened in theatres today and amid much hullabaloo, fans have thronged cinemas to watch first day first show. Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh - this is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. According to some reports, Border 2 also features cameos by the original cast members including Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry, which has been recreated using digital de-ageing technology.
Let's take a look at netizens reactions and early reviews flooding social media platforms.
Border 2 Movie Review LIVE: What critics are saying
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his review on social media and called it 'Outstanding'.
#OneWordReview...#Border2: OUTSTANDING.
Rating:
Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review
Director #AnuragSingh delivers a thunderous,… pic.twitter.com/C5Y2SgfBje
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2026
Another movie critic Sumit Kadel wrote: #Border2 Review | A top-notch tribute to the classic Border (1997) | #SunnyDeol roars like a TIGER on celluloid. #VarunDhawan delivers one of the finest performances of his career- his haters and trolls will hide their faces after witnessing this performance.
#Border2 Review | A top-notch tribute to the classic Border (1997) | #SunnyDeol roars like a TIGER on celluloid.#VarunDhawan delivers one of the finest performances of his career- his haters and trolls will hide their faces after witnessing this performance.#AhaanShetty and… pic.twitter.com/UOWlrfBJd4
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 23, 2026
Border 2 Movie Review LIVE: Border 2 Movie X Review is here
Let's take a look at the Border 2 Twitter review and check out what the fans have to say about the movie.
All positive reviews from every corner of the world #Border2
Hindustan ka asli king Sunny Deol pic.twitter.com/pF6FeoyQg0
— Buntyy bagga (@bagga_buntyy) January 23, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.