Dhurandhar 2 movie release LIVE updates: Is Ranveer Singh-starrer a hit or miss? Find out here
Dhurandhar 2 movie release LIVE updates: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has opened in cinemas today, coinciding with major festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi - making it a big festive outing.
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Dhurandhar 2 movie release LIVE updates: Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. The film brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to face a clash with Yash's Toxicbut the makers postponed the release of the film in the wake of the US-Israel vs Iran war. However, Aditya Dhar film will now face Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026. There is a lot of buzz around the spy thriller sequel - will it match up to the sky high expectations of audiences or fall flat? Let's find out here:
Catch Dhurandhar 2 movie release LIVE updates here!
Dhurandhar 2 Release Live: Celebs watch Dhurandhar 2
Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty, and their mother watched Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai today.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Live: Celebs watch Dhurandhar 2
Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty, and their mother watched Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai today.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Live: Movie Review Out!
Zee News Digital's Srujani Mohinta reviewed Dhurandhar 2 and this is what she had to write: "From the opening sequence itself, Ranveer Singh conveys, just through his eyes, why the film carries the tagline “Hosla, Eendhan, Badla.” The very first fight scene, elevated by a powerful background score, sets the tone for what follows. It is easily one of the most gripping and impactful moments in the film, pulling you straight into its intense, high-stakes world."
READ Full review: Dhurandhar: The Revenge movie review: Bigger, darker, bloodier, but does Ranveer Singh’s sequel beat the first part?
Dhurandhar 2 Release Live: Audience reactions begin
MARK MY WORDS
Normal Audience will watch #Dhurandhar2 Twice in cinemas.
Cinephiles will watch it 3 times.
Nationalists will watch it 4 times.
It will do 1200 Cr+ Nett In India..
It will run for 10 Week + in cinemas.
Is DAUR KI SHOLAY HAI YEH
Jai Hind#Dhurandhar2Review https://t.co/aiEjQmA445
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 18, 2026
Paid Review: First Part Acha Tha Second Part Average Boring Hai Action Hai Story Nahi Hai Akshaye Khanna Ke Bina Film Bekaar Hai#Dhurandhar2 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/8CYh6BDoXP
— Sallu Khan (@beingsallubhai_) March 18, 2026
Dhurandhar 2 live updates: Emraan Hashmi in Dhurandhar 2?
All the buzz around Emraan Hashmi's cameo in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have turned out to be incorrect. He is not playing Bade Sahab in the movie.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Live: RGV's reaction
Director Ram Gopal Varma heaped praises on the Aditya Dhar movie, comparing it to a 'Sholay x 100' level experience. He even said that Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan should watch it on Day 1
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