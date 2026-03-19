Dhurandhar 2 movie release LIVE updates: Is Ranveer Singh-starrer a hit or miss? Find out here

Dhurandhar 2 movie release LIVE updates: Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. The film brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to face a clash with Yash's Toxicbut the makers postponed the release of the film in the wake of the US-Israel vs Iran war. However, Aditya Dhar film will now face Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026. There is a lot of buzz around the spy thriller sequel - will it match up to the sky high expectations of audiences or fall flat? Let's find out here:

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