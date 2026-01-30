Mardaani 3 movie review LIVE updates: Rani Mukerji-starrer floors audiences, check reactions
Mardaani 3 movie review LIVE updates: The gritty thriller is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 began its theatrical run on January 30, 2026.
Mardaani 3 movie review LIVE updates: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is back as police officer Shivai Shivaji Rao, solving yet another intense and nail-biting case. Directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and the numbers might be affected by the Border 2 storm at the ticket windows. Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar featuring Rani in the titular role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Let's take a look at early box office predictions, reviews, estimates and all the buzz around Mardaani 3.
Mardaani 3 movie review LIVE updates
Mardaani 3 features Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya and others, along with actress Mallika Prasad, who plays the main antagonist, Amma.
Mardaani 3 movie review LIVE updates
Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar featuring Rani in the titular role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.
