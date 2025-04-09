'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Starring Tom Cruise To Get Grand Launch At Cannes Film Festival

Washington: Tom Cruise and Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set for a Cannes Film Festival launch. The film's presence was all but certain, and the festival has now confirmed it, reported Deadline.

The movie will play Out of Competition on May 14, with Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, and the cast treading the carpet.

The makers of Mission: Impossible--The Final Reckoning unveiled an intriguing new trailer on Monday. Christopher Mcquarrie directed the action spy film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.

Tom Cruise is back with more death-defying stunts in the new trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.' It hits theatres on May 23.

Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt as "The Final Reckoning" teases a dramatic ending to the "Mission: Impossible" series after eight movies.

At the end of 2023's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning', Ethan is attempting to prevent a formidable AI program known as The Entity from spreading havoc on the globe and slipping into the wrong hands.

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, as per the outlet.

Newcomers to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.

Cruise has previously hinted at the thrilling action fans may expect in "The Final Reckoning," which features an underwater submarine sequence and a scene where he dangles from a plane.

Paramount Pictures will launch the film stateside on May 23. Cruise will be in London in the days before the Cannes Film Festival to collect a BFI Fellowship and take part in a Q&A event, as per the outlet.

Juliette Binoche will preside over the Cannes Competition. The festival runs May 13-24, reported Deadline.