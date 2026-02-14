O'Romeo box office day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer opens to an impressive collection, earns...

O'Romeo Box Office Day 1: The much-anticipated gangster romance, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, finally hit theatres on February 13, 2026, just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day, setting the tone for a dramatic festive weekend.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo arrives with the bold assertion of being “inspired by true events.” The film reunites Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri under Bhardwaj’s vision, promising an intense cinematic experience. The narrative draws thematic inspiration from Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, crafting a fictionalised crime saga set against the dark and dangerous underbelly of Mumbai.

O'Romeo Day 1 box office collection

According to trade tracking portal Sacnilk, O'Romeo registered a strong opening, collecting an impressive Rs 8.52 crore on Day 1.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Randeep Hooda, and Gourav Sharma in key roles.

O'Romeo reunites filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj with actor Shahid Kapoor, a formidable duo that has delivered compelling cinema in the past. The film grips you from the very first frame, as Bhardwaj patiently builds the gritty world of Ustara with his signature intensity and layered storytelling. Kapoor rises to the challenge with a powerful, nuanced performance, proving once again that he is in top form.

O'Romeo vs Haider: Box Office Day 1

On its opening day, O'Romeo recorded an impressive start at the box office, surpassing the Day 1 collection of Haider, which had earned Rs 6.02 crore on its first day.

Meanwhile, the legal dispute surrounding O'Romeo has escalated. Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late Hussain Ustara, has approached the court seeking to halt the film’s release. She has filed a case against producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj, and author S. Hussain Zaidi, alleging that the film portrays elements linked to her father’s life without authorisation.

However, the Mumbai Sessions Court refused to stay the release, observing that the plea was filed too close to the release date and noting that the film is presented as a work of fiction.