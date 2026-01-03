Advertisement
Ranveer Singh And Anushka Sharma’s Rom-Com Classic ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ Set For Theatrical Re-Release On THIS Date

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s hit rom-com ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ is returning to theatres for a special re-release on January 16.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Source: ANI
Ranveer Singh And Anushka Sharma’s Rom-Com Classic ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ Set For Theatrical Re-Release On THIS Date(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer rom-com 'Band Baaja Baaraat' is set to re-release in theatres from January 16.

Taking to their Instagram handle, PVR Inox shared the announcement of 'Band Baaja Baaraat's re-release in the theatres.

"Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and a rom-com that never gets old. Band Baaja Baaraat is back on the big screen - catch the fun all over again! Band Baaja Baaraat re-releasing at PVR INOX on January 16," wrote PVR Inox.

'Band Baaja Baaraat', released in 2010, was the debut film of actor Ranveer Singh. It marked the beginning of a new era, as Bollywood was flooded with star kids and actors who ruled the screens for decades.

In the movie helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Ranveer plays the role of Bittoo Sharma, a fun-loving youth who starts a wedding planning business with Shruti Kakkar (Anushka Sharma), an ambitious girl.

Also Read | 8 Bollywood Films Which Re-Released In Cinemas And Earned In Crores At Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad To Laila Majnu

 

Despite their promise not to mix business with love, the duo soon realises they have fallen in love, creating complications in their professional and personal lives. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his latest film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar.

The movie also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in the lead roles.

The film, made tax-free in Ladakh, has been breaking box-office records.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

