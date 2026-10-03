Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream - From Aftersun to Backrooms

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down and unwinding, providing the ideal excuse to pause routine and immerse yourself in a compelling narrative. Whether you are curling up under a cosy blanket, planning a relaxed movie night with loved ones, or enjoying well-deserved solo time, a carefully curated watchlist offers the perfect escape. From gripping thrillers and heartwarming animated classics to rich psychological dramas, here is your definitive lineup for a perfect Sunday stream.
Platform: Prime Video
Eleven-year-old Sophie and her father, Calum, share a quiet vacation at a faded Turkish holiday resort. Twenty years later, a grown Sophie reflects on intimate video footage and memories from the trip, attempting to reconcile the loving father she knew with the hidden mental health struggles he silently carried.
Platform: Sony LIV
Based on the viral creepypasta and web phenomenon, this atmospheric psychological thriller centres on an endless, distorted extradimensional labyrinth of yellow hallways. Within its surreal liminal spaces, human trauma, fear, and forgotten memories physically manifest to trap those who slip through reality.
Platform: Netflix
Created by acclaimed screenwriter Park Hae-young and director Cha Young-hoon, this 2026 South Korean psychological black comedy-drama explores the quiet desperation of modern life. The series follows interconnected individuals in Seoul as they navigate personal failures, societal expectations, and the silent battles of daily existence.
Platform: JioHotstar
Set against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai, this critically acclaimed 2013 drama follows two lonely strangers—a neglected housewife and a reclusive accountant on the verge of retirement- who build an unexpected connection through a rare mix-up in Mumbai’s famously efficient dabbawala delivery system.
Platform: Netflix
This wistful 2024 romantic drama follows Jimmy, a 36-year-old Taiwanese video game designer who embarks on a solo backpacking journey across snow-covered Japan. Along the way, he retraces his steps to reconnect with the nostalgic memories and unresolved feelings of his first love from 18 years prior.
Platform: Netflix
Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic Studio Ghibli masterpiece follows two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, as they move to the Japanese countryside in 1958 with their father to be near their hospitalised mother. Exploring the surrounding lush forest, they discover and befriend friendly mystical spirits, including the giant, gentle Totoro.
Platform: Netflix
This 2024 Thai mystery thriller series follows a distressed mother who flees to her family's isolated, long-abandoned estate with her young daughter. Soon after their arrival, dark paranormal phenomena take over as time, space, and reality warp within the mansion's walls.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.