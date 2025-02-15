'Superboys Of Malegaon' Trailer Out, Set To Hit Theatres Worldwide On THIS Date

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of Superboys of Malegaon has been released, sending waves of excitement across the internet. Already hailed as one of the best films of 2025 by early viewers, the movie has captivated both critics and cinephiles. With its release on the horizon, the team has begun its full-scale promotional campaign.

A source close to the project shared, “The team is kickstarting the promotions starting with Malegaon, the town where this story originates. Since the film follows four young men chasing their big-screen dreams, there’s no better place to begin than where it all started—it’s a full-circle moment. Nasir Shaikh, whose life inspired the story, will be present alongside Adarsh Gourav for a special day out , celebrating Malegaon’s love for cinema.”

Having already received glowing praise at several prestigious film festivals, Superboys of Malegaon promises an emotional journey filled with passion, resilience, and a deep love for storytelling. Its raw authenticity and heartwarming narrative are positioning it as a major cinematic milestone in 2025.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Riddhi Kumar, the film explores the themes of friendship, ambition, and perseverance with striking realism.

Watch The Trailer Here:

After winning acclaim at notable global festivals, including the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the 4th Red Sea Film Festival, and the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, the film is set to release theatrically across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28, 2025.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon showcases a powerhouse creative team known for their compelling narratives.

This uplifting tale of dreams, determination, and friendship is set to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.