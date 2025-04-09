The Angry Birds Movie 3 Release Date Announced: Deets Inside

New Delhi: Paramount Pictures will theatrically distribute The Angry Birds Movie 3 with Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Horrible Bosses), Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Trolls World Tour), and Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones, The Mitchells vs. the Machines) reprising their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb. Rovio and SEGA will produce alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu. Paramount Pictures will release the film in theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027.

Angry Birds Movie 3 Cast

New cast members will include Emma Myers (Wednesday, A Minecraft Movie), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days, Nope), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Friendship), Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver), Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live), Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep), Anna Cathcart (XO Kitty, To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever, Turning Red), Nikki Glaser (Golden Globe Awards, The Roast of Tom Brady), James Austin Johnson (Saturday Night Live), and Psalm West (Hulu’s The Kardashians).

Angry Birds Movie 3 Release

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is directed by John Rice (The Angry Birds Movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe) with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman (The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Marvellous Misadventures of Flapjack), who is also executive producing alongside Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog). The film is produced by John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys).



The Angry Birds Movie 3 follows the success of the first two Angry Birds movies, which have grossed more than $500m at the worldwide box office and have seen outstanding results on streaming platforms around the world, signalling strong demand for the third theatrical instalment.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast,” said John Cohen, Producer. “Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board.”



Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me, The Minions Movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), who has scored all of the previous Angry Birds films, is returning to score The Angry Birds Movie 3.



Storyboards, art development, and animation are being handled by DNEG Animation. Jeanie Chang is the production designer, and Francesca Natale is the character designer. The head of story is Vadim Bazhanov, and the lead editor is Sarah K. Reimers.



“Angry Birds transcends mediums and has been embraced and celebrated the world over,” said Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Paramount Pictures. “We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with SEGA/Rovio and these other great partners to bring this latest instalment, featuring an incredible voice cast, to big screens everywhere.”

