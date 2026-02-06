Vadh 2 movie review: Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra's gripping and emotionally resonant thriller, far stronger than the original

Directed and Written by: Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Language: Hindi

Cast: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani

Run-time: 2 hours 11 minutes

Rating: 3.5/5



Vadh 2 Movie Review: The sequel to the 2022 Hindi crime thriller Vadh, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles, has finally arrived in theatres. Though the film does not directly carry forward the original narrative, does it succeed in winning hearts and raising the bar for what’s next?

Vadh 2 Storyline

When the trailer was unveiled, it offered a deeper glimpse into the film’s dark and gripping world, filled with crime, murder, and intense moral conflict, while also highlighting the ensemble cast. The visuals set a tense tone, hinting at the psychological depth and suspense that drive the narrative forward.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta reprise their roles as Shambhunath and Manju, with the trailer notably revealing Manju behind bars, adding a new layer of intrigue to the story. Alongside the lead pair, the trailer also introduces other key characters played by Amitt K Singh, Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, each contributing to the film’s complex and layered storyline.

Read on to find out whether this film is a must-watch or one to skip.

Vadh Review

Released in 2022, Vadh is a Hindi-language crime thriller starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Set in Gwalior, the story follows a retired schoolteacher facing severe financial distress who plans and executes a seemingly “perfect murder” to free himself from the relentless harassment of a local loan shark.

Vadh, the first instalment of the crime-thriller franchise, began on a relatively slow and dull note. While the premise showed promise, the film’s initial half struggled to maintain engagement, further weighed down by an old-school style of cinematography. However, the second half proved to be far more gripping and immersive, gradually pulling viewers into its tense and layered narrative.

While the slow build-up may prove worth the wait, the lack of consistent engagement often tests patience and risks pulling attention away before the story fully unfolds. Despite this, the core concept remains strong and thought-provoking, ultimately leaving a lasting impression even after the film concludes.

Comparison with the First Film

In comparison to Vadh, which had a mildly disappointing first half, the sequel immediately feels more engaging. The pacing is tighter, the cinematography is noticeably improved, and the story grabs attention much earlier. While the original struggled to balance suspense and storytelling, Vadh 2 manages to keep the tension alive throughout, making it a stronger and more satisfying watch.

The central idea of a “perfect murder” is both clever and thought-provoking. The film leaves a lasting impression that resonates long after the story concludes. Its concept adds depth, making it appealing to enthusiasts of crime and thriller narratives.

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's Performance

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra deliver powerful performances, fully showcasing their complex characters with authenticity.

Amitt K Singh's Performance

Amitt K Singh delivers a very strong performance, portraying his character with authenticity and conviction that makes his presence memorable.

Kumud Mishra is simply outstanding, bringing depth and subtlety that elevate the story. Shilpa Shukla also impresses with a solid and believable performance, while Akshay Dogra effectively demonstrates the antagonist with intensity and credibility. Yogita Bihani performs adequately, fitting smoothly into the narrative. Overall, the supporting cast contributes well, complementing the leads and enriching the film’s layered storytelling.

Engagement

The film contains unexpected twists and developments that sustain interest throughout. Even without prior knowledge of the first instalment, the story unfolds in a way that captivates and maintains suspense, with clever turns that enhance both tension and payoff. The runtime is well-calibrated, ensuring the plot remains tight and engaging.

Can Vadh 2 Be Watched Without Seeing the First Film?

Vadh 2 can be enjoyed even by those who haven’t seen the first film. While it carries forward the franchise name, the sequel follows a completely different storyline and offers a fresh experience. Watching the first instalment is not necessary to understand or appreciate this film, and those new to the series may actually connect more closely with the hidden twists and feel the suspense building toward the climax. Returning viewers will still find enjoyment in the familiar lead actors and thematic resonance. Overall, it works well both as a standalone thriller and as a continuation of the series for fans.

Overall

Vadh 2 exceeds expectations in comparison to its predecessor. By combining a strong central concept, taut suspense, improved cinematography, and convincing performances, the sequel establishes itself as a standalone crime thriller that leaves a lasting impression.