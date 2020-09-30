MP ADG Purushottam Sharma, seen thrashing wife in viral video, suspended

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma of his duties with immediate effect after a video in which he was seen thrashing his wife went viral on social media on Monday.

According to reports, Sharma has been suspended after State Home Department found his clarification, over a video of him beating his wife, "unsatisfactory".

In the video, Sharma is seen purportedly beating his wife in his living room, while two other people are trying to intervene and control the situation. The incident took place after the Sharma’s wife reportedly found out about his alleged extra-marital affair.

Defending himself and terming it a "family dispute", Sharma accused his wife of stalking him and putting close circuit television cameras in their house.

"If I`m abusive, then she should have complained. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this," Sharma had said.

He, however, said that she had once complained against him in 2008 in their marriage of 32 years.

"But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad at my expenses," added Sharma.

Meanwhile, women's rights activists have condemned the act.

MP State Women Commission Spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said that such an incident will not be tolerated by the Women's Commission. If the wife of the officer registers a complaint against her husband, the Commission will take action after taking cognizance.

"Such incidents by senior officials do not convey a good message in the society," she said.

The couple's son Parth had sent the video of the incident to the state’s Home Minister, Chief Secretary, and DG, and had requested to register a complaint against the father.

It is said that Parth Gautam Sharma, son of DGP level officer Purushottam Sharma, is also IRS. He is an officer of the Indian Revenue Service 2014 batch.

The video was uploaded by him on social media.