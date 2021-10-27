Aryan Khan drugs case: Nawab Malik steps up attack, shares NCB official Sameer Wankhede's 'Nikah Nama'

New Delhi: After claiming that the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and his real name is 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday (October 27, 2021) posted 'Nikah Nama' of NCB official's first marriage.

Stepping up his attack, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader claimed that the 'Nikah' between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi was performed on December 7, 2006, at the Lokhand Wala complex in Mumbai's Andheri (west).

This is the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of

'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

He further alleged that the 'meher' amount was Rs 33,000 and also shared a photo of Sameer Wankhede with his first wife.

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

Meher amount was Rs.33000. Witness no 2 was Aziz Khan Husband of Yasmin Dawood Wankhede elder sister of Sameer Dawood Wankhede. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

Malik added that the issue he is exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion, but about the 'fraudulent means' by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has 'deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person' of his future.

I want to make it clear that the issue i am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion.

I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

The development comes a day after Malik had shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/SOClI3ntAn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

He had also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede`s fraud started from here."

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Following this, Wankhede, who is probing actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drugs case, said he will fight Malik legally.

Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him.

Meanwhile, the anti-drugs agency has denied probing the anonymous letter received by Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. NCB said that 'no action' will be taken as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.

(With agency inputs)

