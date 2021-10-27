हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nawab Malik

Aryan Khan drugs case: Nawab Malik steps up attack, shares NCB official Sameer Wankhede's 'Nikah Nama'

The NCP leader said that the issue he is exposing of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' is not about his religion, but about the 'fraudulent means' by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job.  

Aryan Khan drugs case: Nawab Malik steps up attack, shares NCB official Sameer Wankhede&#039;s &#039;Nikah Nama&#039;

New Delhi: After claiming that the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and his real name is 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday (October 27, 2021) posted 'Nikah Nama' of NCB official's first marriage.

Stepping up his attack, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader claimed that the 'Nikah' between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi was performed on December 7, 2006, at the Lokhand Wala complex in Mumbai's Andheri (west).

He further alleged that the 'meher' amount was Rs 33,000 and also shared a photo of Sameer Wankhede with his first wife.

Malik added that the issue he is exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion, but about the 'fraudulent means' by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has 'deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person' of his future.

The development comes a day after Malik had shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.

He had also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede`s fraud started from here." 

Following this, Wankhede, who is probing actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drugs case, said he will fight Malik legally. 

Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him

Meanwhile, the anti-drugs agency has denied probing the anonymous letter received by Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. NCB said that 'no action' will be taken as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.

(With agency inputs)

