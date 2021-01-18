Baby trafficking racket in Mumbai busted, charged Rs 60000 to Rs 3L for infants

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime branch on Monday busted a baby trafficking racket in the city arrested a total of nine people.

The newborn babies were being sold between Rs 60,000 to Rs 3 lakh, a crime branch officer told media, reported ANI.

One woman doctor who ran a private clinic has also been arrested in connection with this case.

The arrested persons, includes seven woman, were produced before court and they were all sent to custody till January 21.

The gang has sold four babies in the last six months though the police suspects the number could be higher, according to preliminary investigation, The Times of India reported.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections of human trafficking and the Juvenile Justice Act.

