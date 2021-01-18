हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Baby trafficking racket in Mumbai busted, charged Rs 60000 to Rs 3L for infants

The Mumbai Crime branch on Monday busted a baby trafficking racket in the city arrested a total of nine people, 

Baby trafficking racket in Mumbai busted, charged Rs 60000 to Rs 3L for infants
File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime branch on Monday busted a baby trafficking racket in the city arrested a total of nine people.

The newborn babies were being sold between Rs 60,000 to Rs 3 lakh, a crime branch officer told media, reported ANI.

One woman doctor who ran a private clinic has also been arrested in connection with this case.

The arrested persons, includes seven woman, were produced before court and they were all sent to custody till January 21. 

The gang has sold four babies in the last six months though the police suspects the number could be higher, according to preliminary investigation, The Times of India reported. 

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections of human trafficking and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MumbaiMumbai Police
Next
Story

BMCs new order, no fine for not wearing mask inside your private vehicle
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Hearing in Supreme Court regarding tractor rally of farmers proposed for January 26, adjourned!