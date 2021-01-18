हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

BMCs new order, no fine for not wearing mask inside your private vehicle

The BMC issued a new order to stop fining people for not wearing masks inside their private vehicles. The new rule came into force in Mumbai from Sunday afternoon. 

BMCs new order, no fine for not wearing mask inside your private vehicle

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a new order to stop fining people for not wearing masks inside their private vehicles. The new rule came into force in Mumbai from Sunday afternoon. 

Though, while travelling in public transport like taxis or rickshaws the fine for not wearing a mask will continue to be levied. 

“The municipal commissioner has directed to stop penalising passengers in a private car. However, this is strictly for the private cars only and marshals will continue to penalise the passengers (without face masks) who are travelling in public vehicles. All marshals must be informed of this change today itself," a statement from BMC chief’s office was quoted by a Times of India report. 

With the intention to curb the spread of coronavirus infection post-Diwali season, the civic body had increased vigilance in the city and the violation of the mask rule attracted a penalty of Rs 200. 

From April till November 28, Rs 63.39 lakh was collected as fine from people not wearing masks in the K-westward area, a BMC official said. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 19,87,678 after it recorded 2,910 fresh cases. The fatality count, on the other hand, reached 50,388. A total of 3,039 patients were discharged on Saturday, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,84,127. With this, the number of active patients settled at 51,965.

