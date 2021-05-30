Maharashtra: Bomb disposal squad at Mantralaya building in Mumbai after threat call

New Delhi: A bomb detection and disposal squad was dispatched to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat on Sunday afternoon after a reportedly receiving a threat call.

A person called up the Disaster Management Control Room and claimed that a bomb was placed inside the premises, as per news agency ANI.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad doing checking at Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a call at control room saying bomb placed in. Prima facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/ztv7sr0nID — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

Confirming the development Mumbai Police said, "Prime facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted."

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at Mantralaya building in the state capital, officials stated. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is conducting a sweep of the Secretariat after a bomb threat call.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)