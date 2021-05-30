हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat

Maharashtra: Bomb disposal squad at Mantralaya building in Mumbai after threat call

A bomb detection and disposal squad was dispatched to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat on Sunday afternoon after a reportedly receiving a threat call.

Maharashtra: Bomb disposal squad at Mantralaya building in Mumbai after threat call

New Delhi: A bomb detection and disposal squad was dispatched to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat on Sunday afternoon after a reportedly receiving a threat call.

A person called up the Disaster Management Control Room and claimed that a bomb was placed inside the premises, as per news agency ANI.

Confirming the development Mumbai Police said, "Prime facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted."

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at Mantralaya building in the state capital, officials stated. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is conducting a sweep of the Secretariat after a bomb threat call.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

