Bombay HC directs CBI to begin inquiry into corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Monday (April 5, 2021) directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to begin a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said this was an 'extraordinary' and 'unprecedented' case that warranted an independent inquiry.

While hearing on Dr Jaishri Patil's plea regarding allegations of the ex-Mumbai top cop, the Bombay High Court said that Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister and no impartial probe can be done by the police.

Singh had demanded a CBI inquiry into his transfer, alleging that he was transferred as Commandant General of Home Guards on March 17 after exposing the alleged corrupt activities of Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies)

