COVID-19

Delhi witnesses decline in Covid-19 cases,12 deaths; Mumbai reports 288 cases

The national capital registered 804 fresh Covid-19 cases while Mumbai's case positivity rate stood at 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday (February 13) reported 804 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's coronavirus case count increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072, the latest bulletin showed.

A total of 53,719 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday reported 920 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday (February 13) reported 288 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality due to the viral infection, taking the tally to 10,54,050 and the death toll to 16,683, the city civic body said.

A total of 532 patients recovered on Sunday, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 10,31,836, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Mumbai is now left with 2,667 active cases, it said. Of the 288 new cases, 88 per cent or 253 cases were asymptomatic while 35 patients were admitted to hospitals. 13 patients are on Oxygen support, the statement said. Mumbai's case positivity rate is 0.7 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

